India's diminishing returns against spin

PUNE: Remember when Rahul Dravid sent a letter to Kevin Pietersen on how to play spin? Post that, Pietersen had an aura-changing series in India in 2012.

If Dravid was to send such letters to everybody in this current Indian team, he would probably run out of paper. Or ink. Or both.

Actually, scratch that. Dravid coached all of these batters till last year. And there still wasn't considerable improvement.

On Friday, granted on a variable-bounce, increasingly difficult-to-play black-soil Pune surface, the Indian batters played out all their greatest hits. Getting rolled over by part-time off-spinners? Check. Losing a clutch of wickets to a trier-but-not-a-world-beater? Check. Losing wickets in a heap? Check.

As with some of the other times when the team management decided to get funky with the surface, this time too it looks like it has backfired. When they ordered a raging turner to welcome Steve Smith's Australia in 2017 at this very venue, Steve O'Keefe ripped through them twice in three days. Seven years later, Mitchell Santner did the same.