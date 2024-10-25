Cricket

Pune Test: India reeling at 107 for 7 vs New Zealand at lunch on day 2

Pune: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill on the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
PUNE: India's star-studded batting line-up put up yet another flop show as the hosts struggled to reach 107 for 7 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test here on Friday.

India are still 152 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings score of 259.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (4/36 in 16 overs) and off-spinner Glenn Phillips (2/26 in 6 overs) took six wickets in the morning session after India looked comfortable at 50 for 1.

Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) had added 49 for the second wicket before another six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as India were left tottering at 103 for 7.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for 1.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259.

India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 4/36).

India vs New Zealand second Test

