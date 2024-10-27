Duodecennial defeat: India’s fortress breached by New Zealand

PUNE: The oxygen had been sucked out of the place. A cheery afternoon crowd were refusing to believe what was unfolding. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium was bearing witness to the death of a dynasty, a kingdom being knocked down in front of their eyes... an end of an incomparable era.

Shortly after Tea on Day 3, as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin tried to string together a couple of commas towards achieving the improbable, there was a certain element of tragicomedy. The two spinners, so often who have bowled India to victory in these conditions to preserve their proud home record, were merely delaying the inevitable.

Even as hundreds of fans started making their way to the exits, the two veterans fought gamely for 44 minutes. Once Ashwin fell to Mitchell Santner, the Kiwi picking up his 13th scalp of the Test, any sense of a miracle evaporated. The Black Caps, the inaugural World Test Championship champs, had mastered one of the hardest challenges in the sport; win a Test series in India. The most unlikely team to end more than a decade of dominance.