Time for Test hopefuls to make a mark Down Under

CHENNAI: In the 48 hours since their defeat to New Zealand in Pune, much has been said about India being in transition and the historic home streak that has finally come to an end.

The players, captain and team management might still be processing the loss while looking for a quick turnaround in Mumbai on Friday. But before they take the field at the Wankhede Stadium, a different group of players will be doing everything in their power to grab some attention halfway across the world.

The India A squad, which already reached Australia for the two unofficial Tests, will play their first match beginning Thursday. And more than ever before, this A-series could mark a significant point in Indian Test cricket going forward. For the first time in a while, several players from India A have a realistic chance of making it to the senior side. It is not that the past A tours have not been the case, but in the last decade, the crux of India’s batting has been packed in such a way that it has been close to impossible for anyone to break in.

This time, however, that is not the case. Rohit Sharma is 37, and Virat Kohli is 35. Although one can safely assume that chances of them being dropped in the next 12 months are close to nil, their record in the past year has been below-par. And where they are in their career would mean the batters on this tour have a chance at making a case for themselves.