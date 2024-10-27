Blame game on pitch takes centre stage after New Zealand ends India's 12-year dominance at home

India endured a disappointing home series loss in Tests for the first time since 2012, as New Zealand ended their 12-year winning streak with a 113-run victory in the Pune Test on Saturday, securing the three-match series 2-0 with one game still to play.

Captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the team never found its footing and allowed the Kiwis to post 259 in the first innings, while the Indian batting order collapsed for 156. The visitors, taking advantage of the situation, added 255 more runs in the second innings to set up a 358-run chase.

India was bowled out for 245 runs and suffered a 113-run defeat after spinner Mitchell Santner posted his career-best figures of 7/53 in the first innings and followed up with 6/104 in the second.

Nonetheless, discussions and criticisms persisted over the pitch conditions as well as the performances of Indian batters.

World Cup winner and former India cricketer Madan Lal voiced his frustration over the Pune pitch.

"We have ourselves to blame. There was no point in making such a pitch. I don't know who asked for this wicket—whether it was the team management's decision or someone else's," he told ANI.