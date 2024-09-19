Kiwi rookie O'Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 305

GALLE: Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke took 5-55 to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 305 on the second morning of the first Test on Thursday in Galle.

Sri Lanka belatedly resumed their first innings from 302-7 overnight after a rain delay but lost all three remaining wickets for just three runs.

O'Rourke managed consistent speeds above 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour to carve through the Sri Lankan top order on day one before sending back the final two batsmen, Ramesh Mendis and Asitha Fernando.

It was his second five-wicket haul in just three matches after his 9-93 against South Africa at home in February, the best match figures for a debutant Kiwi bowler.

A groin injury ruled the 23-year-old O'Rourke out of the following series against Australia and his selection ahead of the more experienced Matt Henry had been a surprise.

A century by Kamindu Mendis, his fourth from seven Test appearances, rescued Sri Lanka from 178-5 on day one.

Rain delayed play for nearly an hour on Thursday morning and a fresh downpour halted the match again an over into New Zealand's reply.

Lunch was called with openers Tom Latham (1) and Devon Conway (4) at the crease.