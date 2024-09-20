India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 2: Bangladesh top order collapses under Indian pace attack

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

Bumrah and Siraj both claimed one wicket each shortly after the innings resumed post lunch break. The Bangladeshi top order fell to India's relentless bowling.

Akash Deep scalped two consecutive wickets dismissing opener Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque. The first wicket was a 138.4 kmph ball at full length uprooting the middle stump. The very next ball Akash Deep stuck to the similar style as the last one. An inside edge from Haque's bat rattled the stumps behind him.

Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India by dismissing Shadman Islam for two runs off six balls. Coming around the stumps, Bumrah pitched the ball outside off and it slid straight through knocking the off stump.

India, starting the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) - Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.

Post lunch, Bangladesh is at 64-5 in 18 overs.