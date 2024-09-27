Kamindu Mendis equals Bradman, becomes fastest to 1000 runs in 75 years

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has etched his name alongside the legendary Don Bradman, becoming the joint third-fastest player to reach 1000 Test runs.
Kamindu achieved the feat during the second Test match against New Zealand in Galle on Friday, completing 1000 runs in just 13 innings. This milestone makes him the fastest to reach it since 1949, tying with Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1930 against England.
Only two other players, England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies' Everton Weekes, have reached the 1000-run milestone in fewer innings, both achieving it in just 12.
On reaching fifty, Kamindu also became the first player in history to score a half century or more in each of his first eight Tests. He later brought up his fifth Test century and his second in successive matches.
To complete his 1000 runs, he stepped down the track to Rachin Ravindra and launched a six straight over the bowler's head. This accomplishment not only makes him the fastest Sri Lankan to score 1000 runs, surpassing Roy Dias (who did it in 23 innings) but also the quickest Asian, surpassing India’s Vinod Kambli, who achieved the feat in 14 innings.
Another Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also features among the fastest to score 1000 runs, achieving the milestone in 16 innings.
Kamindu was unable to claim his maiden double century as Sri Lanka declared the match. He finished the innings not out with an impressive 182 runs off 250 balls, smashing 16 boundaries and four sixes.
“Kamindu Mendis has been sensational for us this year,” teammate Angelo Mathews said.
“He is doing stuff that none of us were able to do early in our careers. He is very mature, knows his game, and plays very positively. Even in the first Test, we were under tremendous pressure after a collapse, and he rescued us with a hundred. In the second Test, the pitch was not doing much, but his concentration was amazing. He just kept on batting. It was a terrific knock.”
Kamindu has proved his worth across different conditions, he noted.
“He was player of the series in Bangladesh this year when wickets weren't the easiest to bat on. Then, when we went to England, it was seaming all over, and he batted so beautifully. Now, here, on turning tracks, he has looked a class apart,” Mathews added.
Kamindu found solid footing alongside Kusal Mendis, who scored his tenth Test century. Together, they were involved in an unbroken 200-run partnership, the highest sixth-wicket stand for Sri Lanka against New Zealand on home soil.
They also set a record for the highest sixth-wicket stand in Galle by any team, further cementing Sri Lanka's dominance.
Kamindu's achievement not only highlights his extraordinary talent but also signals a promising future for Sri Lankan cricket. With thoughts of a series sweep on the horizon, his performances are sure to inspire both his teammates and fans alike.
