Kamindu Mendis equals Bradman, becomes fastest to 1000 runs in 75 years

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has etched his name alongside the legendary Don Bradman, becoming the joint third-fastest player to reach 1000 Test runs.

Kamindu achieved the feat during the second Test match against New Zealand in Galle on Friday, completing 1000 runs in just 13 innings. This milestone makes him the fastest to reach it since 1949, tying with Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1930 against England.

Only two other players, England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies' Everton Weekes, have reached the 1000-run milestone in fewer innings, both achieving it in just 12.

On reaching fifty, Kamindu also became the first player in history to score a half century or more in each of his first eight Tests. He later brought up his fifth Test century and his second in successive matches.

To complete his 1000 runs, he stepped down the track to Rachin Ravindra and launched a six straight over the bowler's head. This accomplishment not only makes him the fastest Sri Lankan to score 1000 runs, surpassing Roy Dias (who did it in 23 innings) but also the quickest Asian, surpassing India’s Vinod Kambli, who achieved the feat in 14 innings.