Shakib's security is not in the board's hand: BCB chief

DHAKA: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home in October if he is assured of safety on return to Bangladesh.

"Shakib's security is not in the board's hand. The board can't provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government," Bangladeshi news outlets quoted Faruque as saying.

"BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone (in the government) about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, so we can't really do much about it."