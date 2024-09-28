With Virat, Pant and Rohit there, Team India must be having fun at forced breaks: Raina

KANPUR: Rain has continued to play spoilsport during the second Test between India and Bangladesh here. After play was restricted to 35 overs on Day 1, overnight rain and incessant drizzle on Saturday morning meant the second day's play at the Green Park Stadium was called off in the afternoon without even a ball being bowled. Both teams reached the venue in the morning only to leave for the hotel soon.

In cricket, inclement weather confining players in their dressing rooms or hotels is not new. Almost every player, be it international or domestic, must have faced the situation sometime in his/her career and devised ways to utilise the free time while still staying in the zone for the match.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is scoring 7988 runs and claiming 62 wickets in his 10-year career, was quite sure the India team that comprises lively players like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must be enjoying the free time. "I am quite sure the team that has players like Pant and Virat, and captain Rohit himself is a character, must be having fun. They would not be talking about cricket," Raina said with a laugh.

Speaking about his days and what he used to do when matches got delayed in Kanpur, Raina said, "Thaggu ke laddu aur Mishra ji ke chai aur samose (laddoos, tea and samosa from two famous shops in the city). Anyways Kanpur is a city where you can find great things to eat every 2km and interesting stories as well."