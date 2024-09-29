Succession plan to BCCI secretary gains momentum; Dhumal, Dalmiya retained in IPL GC

BENGALURU: The members who were present at the 93rd BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Sunday requested incumbent secretary Jay Shah to speed up the process of finding his successor to keep the transition of power as smooth as possible.

Shah is expected to step down from his post in the last week of November and take over as the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) for a three-year period from December 1.

While selecting the new secretary was not on the AGM agenda, it has been learnt that the attendees discussed the succession plan among themselves to keep the procedure open. It was a normal request to keep all due process in place at the earliest as there will be clarity for us.

Also, we have some big events like the IPL auction coming up, so it should not be like we will be handling everything at one go, a state association representative who attended the AGM told PTI.

As things stand now, Rohan Jaitley, president of Delhi and District Cricket Association, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, joint secretary Devajit Saikia and Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel are the candidates who are in the fray to succeed Shah, unless a dark horse emerges in the latter stages of the selection process. With no secretary election on agenda, the primary focal point of the AGM was the nomination of two representatives of India to the ICC meetings.

Currently, Shah is BCCI's representative on the ICC Board and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is in the Chief Executives' Committee. The AGM entrusted the general body members to recommend two names soon for the posts director and alternate director as the ICC has also scheduled a conclave in Dubai right after the final of the upcoming women's T20 World Cup.

As PTI reported on Saturday, Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were elected to the IPL Governing Council as general body representatives with former all set to continue as the league's chairman at least till IPL 2025.