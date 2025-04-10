Bowlers executed their plans to perfection, says GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel complemented the team's bowling unit for its spectacular show against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here, saying the bowlers executed their plans to perfection while defending 217 on a placid wicket.

Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53 balls) struck a classy fifty and after that, a collective bowling effort powered GT to a commanding 58-run win on Wednesday.

The GT bowlers rose to the occasion with Prasidh Krishna (3/24), Rashid Khan (2/37) and Sai Kishore (2/20) helping the team bowl out RR for 159 in 19.1 overs.

"When you win by 50 odd runs on a wicket like this, every bowler came in and executed their plans well. Siraj is really bowling really well, Prasidh Krishna has been phenomenal throughout the tournament. Sai Kishore is probably the best spinner in the tournament so far, they way he has bowled, how brave he is and bowling in difficult conditions. It's good to see after every game a new bowler stepping up. Bowlers actually win you games, obviously batters sets it up," Patel said at the post-match press conference.

"Nobody has specific role, we are very flexible as a team. We go by conditions and situations," he added.

Patel was full of praise for Sudharsan and his work ethic.

"He (Sudharsan) works really hard, not surprised at all that he is getting best results. At times actually we have to drag him out of the nets. He keeps it simple. He understands his game and backs that and that is the reason you can see consistent performance from him," he said.