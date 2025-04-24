Team India coach Gautam Gambhir receives death threat email

NEW DELHI: The head coach of the India men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, has found himself at the centre of a security scare after he reportedly received threatening emails, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The threats were reportedly received on April 22 -- the same day terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- from a suspicious Gmail account.

"We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir.

The matter is being investigated," DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

"Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," the officer said in the statement.