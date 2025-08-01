India Asst coach Ten Doeschate explains reason for Bumrah omission

On being questioned how hard it was for the team management to arrive at the decision, Ten Doeschate said, "Yeah, every time I've answered this question I've spoken about like putting the pieces of the puzzles together and guys were baffled when we didn't play him in the second Test, and our thinking yeah was that the Oval, yes it's got bounce but it's normally a fairly good wicket for batting on, and we thought we'd roll the dice and if we'd won the toss we would have bowled. In hindsight you would have loved to have him here, but you would also have said if we come here 3-1 down that we didn't use him there, so it's trying to not guess but trying to look into the future and then see how we can manage him, and maybe England have got it spot on leaving the best bowling wicket for the last test after he's played three."



The assistant coach, however, said it's not fair to say that Bumrah picks and chooses the games. "I don't think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah, he did say he was going to play three games, he left it up to us which three he played, we've tried to manage the situation, it's not ideal, I guess giving those guys attention, the guys who aren't playing particularly when you're carrying 18 is important, make them know that you're making all the decisions in good faith in the best interest of the team and just on that, all the guys who haven't played, they've been fantastic, they've trained the house down, they're disappointed when they get left out, they don't let it show when they're around the group and that's very important to creating a good culture for the guys who are playing to perform," he signed off.