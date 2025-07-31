India in England: Jazball comes to halt 

Statistics also suggest that England changed their plans against Jaiswal after the first two matches. Their right-arm seamers started bowling to him more from around the wicket. That ploy yielded results. Out of the nine times he has opened, he has been dismissed seven times by right arm pacers from round the wicket, data have shown.

India legend Gavaskar said that the youngster is not getting his front foot forward enough. "... he's not getting his front foot far forward enough. I think if someone sits with him and works on a few technical aspects — like getting his front foot forward and not opening up his shoulder too much — it could help. Right now, his back shoulder is going towards first or second slip, which makes it hard for the bat to come down straight. If his shoulder stayed more towards the wicketkeeper and first slip, the bat would come down straighter,” opined Gavaskar.



If Jaiswal's wicket was not enough, India lost reliable KL Rahul too early in the morning as the Karnataka batter once again played onto the stumps in his attempt to cut a short length ball just outside off stump. Captain Shubman Gill then tried to rebuild the innings with B Sai Sudharsan but heavy rain forced an early lunch with India ending the session at 72/2 after 23 overs.