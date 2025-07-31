FIFTH TEST: India openers back in hut as visitors reach 72/2 at lunch

LONDON: Despite the conditions being overcast and the Oval pitch being green, Indian team management stood by their decision and rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth and final Test, which started here at the Oval on Thursday.



The visitors made as many as four changes with Rishabh Pant, who broke his right foot in the last match, and rookie fast bowler Anshul Kamboj also being replaced with Dhruv Jurel and pacer Akash Deep. Prasidh Krishna, who played the first two matches, also made his way to the team. Given their long standing strategy to strengthen their batting line-up, India also replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur with batter Karun Nair, who was dropped from the team for the Manchester Test.



As has been the case throughout the series, skipper Shubman Gill once again lost the toss and Ollie Pope, England's captain in absence of injured Ben Stokes, has no hesitation in opting to bowl. Right-arm pacer Gus Atkinson, playing his first match of the series, proved his captain right as he sent back opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over of the day. The ball thudded onto the front pad before brushing the back pad but the umpire was unmoved. Pope reviewed the decision and England got their first victim. Jaiswal started the series with a bang and slammed a century in the first innings at Leeds. Since then, however, he has not been consistent with the bat. He has two half-centuries to his credit but also got out for a duck twice in the last two matches before two off nine balls at the Oval.