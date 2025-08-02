Trust, team spirit key to India's comeback, says Prasidh Krishna

LONDON: India pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have credited mutual trust, responsibility, and a close-knit fast-bowling unit for the team's spirited comeback against England in the ongoing Test.

After a forgettable opening session where Siraj and Co were taken to the cleaners by Ben Duckett (43 off 38) and Zak Crawley (64 off 57), the Indian pacers bounced back in style, bowling out England for 247 in the final session to restrict the hosts to a slender 23-run lead.

"The three of us actually had a chat in the break. We said, you know, whatever happened has happened. I think we know what we have to be doing," Prasidh revealed about the turnaround in a video posted in BCCI website.

"And then make sure we back each other up every single time we are bowling there. If we feel there's a need to change in something that we're doing, we go walk up to each other and, you know, keep reminding or just bring people on to the same path as the plans were.

"I think we're really happy. Make sure we enjoy each other. Make sure you keep pushing each other, nudging each other to do better, and that's what we do."