I hope workload management disappears from Indian cricket dictionary: Gavaskar after Siraj heroics

LONDON: Mohammed Siraj has "debunked forever this business of workload", said India batting great Sunil Gavaskar, questioning the concept by asserting that playing for the country should be enough to "forget the aches", something that soldiers guarding the nation are doing routinely.

Siraj played all five Tests of the just-concluded drawn series against England and bowled 185.3 overs in total, picking up 23 wickets in all.

However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was available for only three of the games, skipping the must-win fifth Test at The Oval as part of his workload management.

Gavaskar, however, made it clear that his criticism was not directed at Bumrah, saying that his was a case of "injury management" more than anything else.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.