Was backing England to score the runs, but Siraj got quite a bit of movement: Alex Carey

With England set to travel to Australia for the Ashes later this year, Carey said the home side will not make too many changes in the brand of cricket it plays, given that England have been playing 'Bazball' cricket -- a term used to describe Ben Stokes' team's aggressive, positive, and attacking style of Test cricket.

"We probably don't have to go too far away from our style of cricket. When we were over there (England) last time in the Ashes, there was a lot of talk about their new style of play. We've seen it for a number of years now and there will be no surprises with it.

"We know the way that they play. Both teams have a good balance between grinding and going after them with certain players," said Carey.

Carey, who is recovering well from a concussion he suffered during the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica, congratulated England batting mainstay Joe Root, who overtook Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar.

"I don't think he'll be feeling any pressure (in the Ashes). Congratulations to him as well (for passing Ponting), it's a fantastic career so far. No doubt, legends of the game want to do really well in every series and he'll be no different," said Carey.