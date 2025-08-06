Like Bumrah, Siraj's workload will need attention to keep him injury-free: RP Singh

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Siraj is in the same league as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and it is important to manage his workload carefully to keep him injury-free, said former Indian fast bowler RP Singh.

Siraj bowled 185.3 overs in the recently-concluded five-match Test series in England and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets, emerging as the most utilised bowler in the series.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad claimed nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test, playing a key role in India's six-run victory that helped the visitors level the series 2-2.

"Workload management will be crucial to prevent Siraj from getting injured in the future," Singh said in an interview with PTI-Bhasha.

"Fast bowlers are at higher risk of injury when they play too many matches in a short time. His workload should be managed just like we did with Bumrah."

Citing Jasprit Bumrah's example, Singh said: "It's because of better workload management, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in both ODI and T20 World Cups.

"Siraj is also in the same league. To protect him from injuries, we need to seriously focus on his workload, sooner or later."

Singh, who played 82 matches for India including 14 Tests, praised Siraj for his lion-hearted performance during the England tour.