Focus shifts to shorter format for Gambhir and Co

CHENNAI: AS the senior men's selection committee meets on Tuesday to name the squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, one of the key talking points will be that of the middle-order batting and wicketkeeper options. That apart, there might not be too many surprises as the Indian T20I team has been hitting the right notes since the World Cup triumph last year.

From the time Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach, the Men in Blue has been a dynamic side in the shortest format. It is a team management that likes depth, prefers all-round options and left-right combinations. Despite the criticisms from the outside they have stuck to it and the results have been in their favour.

However, with a World Cup title to defend in less than six months, Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be looking at the roadmap towards the global event in February next year. The first step for that would be the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in United Arab Emirates.