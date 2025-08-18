Umran ready to raise the bar upon comeback

"I haven't played cricket for a long time. I was injured for 7-8 months and it was a struggling time. Feels really good to be back. I have played a lot of red-ball and T20 matches in Kashmir during our camps. It is good to play as many matches as I can. It is good for my body's work load. I have come back and will do well in the season. That is my aim," Malik said on the sidelines of the match.

During his time away, Malik spent about six months at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with the sole focus of getting fit as quickly as possible. As someone who is known for his pace, he has now gotten used to the injuries and tries to take it in stride. "Injury is a part of life for sportsmen," he says before adding, "It is bound to happen. At that time, I kept myself strong. I was in CoE for rehab for 5-6 months, Nishant Bhai was helping me. Thulasi sir (Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj) and Suresh sir (Suresh Rathore)... (VVS) Laxman sir, he gave me everything there."

Malik credited JKCA, his coaches and former India cricketer Nayyar, with whom he is working with, for his training and comeback as he looks to play as much cricket as possible and get some wickets under his belt. "JKCA has been supporting me. They are setting up good camps. I keep talking to Mithun Manhas (who is in charge of the core group running JKCA). I do simple things, just like I used to bowl earlier. I am developing three-four new variations. I am working with Abhishek and P Krishna Kumar. Ajay Sharma, he is our head coach. I am working with all of them. I had a camp with Abhishek a few days ago here in Chennai. It felt good to work with him," said Malik.