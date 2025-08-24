Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's finest Test batters, called time on his illustrious career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on social media, having played the last of 103 Tests in 2023.

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," said Pujara in a heartfelt note.