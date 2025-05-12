Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

Virat Kohli has decided to quit Test cricket, leaving his fans heartbroken.

On Saturday, Kohli had informed the BCCI of his desire to retire from the format.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for," Kohli announced on his instagram page.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," he added.

The development prompted former India coach and manager Lalchand Rajput to urge Virat Kohli to play the upcoming Test series against England as he believes the national team cannot "afford to lose" his wealth of experience on such a demanding tour.

With Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin already retired, the squad risks looking inexperienced, with only Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah standing out as certain picks. As the series also marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle, Kohli’s absence could prove a major setback for India—and a significant advantage for England.