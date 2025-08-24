India may enter Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor as Dream11 backs out following gaming ban: Report

India are all set to take the field next at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, starting their campaign against the hosts. But with just 18 days remaining before their opening match, the team has faced a major setback. Reports suggest they could be heading into the tournament without a jersey sponsor.

NDTV reports that Dream11, the fantasy sports giant, will no longer sponsor the Indian men's cricket team. This development comes in the wake of the Indian Parliament passing the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025,’ which bans real-money gaming platforms.

So far, neither the BCCI nor Dream11 has issued an official statement on the matter.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that the board will follow the laws of the country.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.