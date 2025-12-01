Not over-preparation but 'mental strength' holds more value: Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli made a statement with his 52nd ODI international hundred, underlining that the mental side of batting — visualising game situations and staying intensely focused — matters more than over-preparation.

Earlier, the national selection committee had considered including him in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, but Kohli reasserted his relevance and authority in the only international format he plays with a fluent 135-run knock that anchored India’s innings, sending a clear message to those skeptical about his limited match time.

"I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it's good," said Kohli, in his own inimitable way.

"I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good.

"If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game," he said.

I am 37, so, I also need to take care of my body," Kohli added.

Kohli had reached Ranchi a few days ahead of the squad and completed several training sessions before the rest of the team joined.

"I wanted to get hold of the conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there," he added.