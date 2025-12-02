Virat Kohli confirms return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years

NEW DELHI: Indian superstar Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on December 24, said DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Kohli, now a one-format player for India, is currently busy with the ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli is returning to the Hazare Trophy for the first time since appearing against Services in February 2010.

The 37-year-old racked up his 52nd hundred in the series opener at Ranchi, showing he remains sharp as ever despite playing just one version of the game, having announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year.

Kohli had retired from T20 Internationals following India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup in Barbados.

"He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Jaitley said.

Delhi open their Vijay Hazare campaign against Andhra in Bengaluru on December 24.

In total, they will play six games.

Fans are expected to turn up in numbers to watch the action at the ground when Kohli is around.