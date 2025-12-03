Kohli ton in vain as Markram-inspired South Africa level ODI series

Virat Kohli's second successive century went in vain as South Africa rode on a 110 by Aiden Markram to chase down 359 for a series-levelling win over India on Wednesday.

Number eight Corbin Bosch hit the winning boundary in his unbeaten 29 as South Africa achieved the target with four balls and four wickets to spare in Raipur.

The three-match series, level at 1-1, moves to the decider on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli, who made 102 for his 53rd hundred in the ODI format, put on 195 runs for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit 105, as India posted 358-5.

In reply, opener Markram put on 101 runs for the second wicket with captain Temba Bavuma (46) to lay the foundations for the joint-highest target chased down against India. Australia chased down 359 in 2019 in Mohali.

"I think it's a record chase and I think it shows how well we need to play against this Indian side," said Bavuma.

"A lot of confidence that we can take from this game... I think we set it up to be an exploding series."

Markram, who survived a dropped catch on 53, lost partner Bavuma in the 21st over but kept firm to raise his fourth ODI ton in 88 balls.

Pace bowler Harshit Rana dismissed Markram on a slower ball to raise the noise of the 60,000-capacity packed stadium.

Dewald Brevis, who hit 54 off 34 balls, joined Matthew Breetzke, who made 68, and the two kept the chase on track in their fourth-wicket partnership of 92.