Jake Weatherald's maiden half-century leads Australia to 130-1 in Ashes test

BRISBANE, Australia: Jake Weatherald led a counterattacking start to Australia's innings Friday, posting his maiden test half-century as the hosts reached 130-1 at the first interval on Day 2 in reply to England's 334 in the second Ashes test.

Weatherald, who was out for a second-ball duck in his test debut last month in Perth, scored an unbeaten 59 and shared partnerships of 77 with Travis Head (33) and 53 with Marnus Labuschagne

Only two wickets fell in the first session — one for each team — in warm, bright afternoon conditions in the day-night match at the Gabba.

England resumed Day 2 at 325-9 and added nine runs in 14 balls before No. 11 Jofra Archer was dismissed, leaving Joe Root unbeaten on 138.

The No. 1-ranked batter in test cricket posted his maiden hundred in an Ashes match Down Under late on Day 1 and shared a 70-run last-wicket stand with Archer.

The Australians wasted no daylight, with the 31-year-old Weatherald making the scoring look easy as he raced to 50 from 45 balls, stroking nine boundaries and a six with a series of cuts and uppercuts.

Head, who was the star of Australia's series-opening eight-wicket win in Perth, added 30 runs after a getting a reprieve when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith in the ninth over off Archer's bowling.

He immediately went on the attack, encouraged by Weatherald's confident start.

Labuschagne replaced Head at the crease and followed in the same mode, hitting 27 off 29 balls as the Australians scored at a run-rate of 6.19 in 21 overs.