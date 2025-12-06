Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 46 extends Australia's lead to 116 on Day 3 of 2nd Ashes test

BRISBANE: Mitchell Starc punished England with the bat rather than the ball in the first session Saturday to help lift Australia to a 116-run first-innings lead on Day 3 of the second Ashes cricket test.

Starc was unbeaten on 46 and Scott Boland was seven not out in an unbroken 34-run stand as Australia went to the long interval at 450-8 almost halfway through the day-night test at the Gabba.

The leading bowler in the series so far with 16 wickets — he took a 10-wicket haul in Australia's series-opening win at Perth — Starc went into bat in the fourth over Saturday at the end of a 54-run seventh-wicket partnership between overnight batters Alex Carey (63) and Michael Neser.

The Australians had resumed at 378-6, a first-innings lead of 44 runs, and Carey quickly raised his 50 with a single off England captain Ben Stokes.

Neser (16) was caught behind later in the same over, and Starc went to the crease with the total at 383-7.