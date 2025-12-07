Venkatesh Prasad is new KSCA president

CHENNAI: The verdict is out. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is elected to the President's chair of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) polls late on Sunday. Four out of five key posts have been won by those in "Team Game Changers."

“First and foremost, this is a victory for the sport of cricket. Secondly, this is a victory for all the members who wanted a change, all the people who wanted international cricket to come back to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is a victory for all stakeholders - the cricket fans,” Prasad told reporters after becoming president.

Prasad edged past veteran sports administrator KN Shanth Kumar by a margin of 749-558 with 1307 members voting in the election. Former state player Sujith Somsundar will be Prasad's deputy as vice president and Santosh Menon will return to his post as KSCA secretary. Jairam had resigned, along with A Shankar, after the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in June during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL trophy celebrations.