There is nothing against Nathan Lyon: Steve Smith on controversy over his exclusion for 2nd Test

ADELAIDE: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith tried to douse the controversy over the exclusion of Nathan Lyon for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, saying that the decision was taken to strengthen the batting order and there wasn't anything personal against the spin bowling stalwart.

Lyon had described his mood as "absolutely filthy" after he was dropped by Australia for the first time in 13 years in a home Test.

Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, had described the exclusion as a "one-Test decision" and guaranteed the 38-year-old spinner a place in the XI for the third Test in Adelaide.

"It could have gone a few different ways, and it's certainly nothing against Nathan. He's a freak," Smith was quoted as saying post-match by Fox Sports.

Australia defeated the Ben Stokes-led England by eight wickets in the Brisbane Test on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead int he five-match series.

"He's (Lyon) been our spinner for such a long time, but the extra batting and the way the tail hung in for 50 overs gave us the balance we were after," added Smith.

Australian tail-enders, pacers Michael Neser (16) and Brendan Doggett (13), made decent contributions while pacer Mitchell Starc contributed 77 as the home side scored a mammoth 511 at the back-end of the first innings.

Neser took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to play a pivotal role in Australia's big win.