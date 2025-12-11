India opt to bowl in second T20I against South Africa as hosts look to extend 1-0 lead in Mullanpur

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday, as the hosts look to extend their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India, who produced a commanding 101-run win in the opening game in Cuttack, have retained the same playing XI despite concerns around their top-order form.

South Africa, on the other hand, have rung in three changes after their batting imploded under pressure in the first match. Reeza Hendricks, George Linde and Ottneil Baartman come into the side, replacing Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje. With their batting depth and power-hitters capable of shifting the game on any day, the visitors will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.

Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.