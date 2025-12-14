Brendon McCullum admits England have been 'nowhere near' their best

ADELAIDE: Defiant England coach Brendon McCullum brushed off concerns Sunday that his job was on the line heading into the third Test against Australia, while admitting the team have been "nowhere near" their best.

The tourists were crushed in the first two Ashes Tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets and only a win at Adelaide Oval this week will be enough to keep the five-match series alive.

McCullum confirmed they would stick with the same top seven, keeping under-fire Ollie Pope at number three rather than bring in Jacob Bethell.

"Knee-jerk reactions and chopping and changing settled batting line-ups is not really our way," he said.

"We know we haven't got enough runs so far in the series. But for us to go on and win the series it's not about throwing out what's been successful for us over the past few years."

England's lack of fight and questionable preparations have drawn scrutiny, while McCullum's claim that they "trained too much" prior to Brisbane was met with disbelief by former greats.

A decision for the team to lounge on the beach in tourist playground Noosa this week before heading to Adelaide was also panned.

But McCullum was unfazed, dismissing talk that his job could be threatened by another defeat.

"I don't know, but it doesn't really bother me, to be honest," he said.