Cameron Green says no complacency as Australia aim to seal Ashes in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: All-rounder Cameron Green said Sunday there was no room for complacency in the third Test this week, conscious that Australia let England bounce back from 2-0 down in the last Ashes series.

Australia were on top in England in 2023, winning at Edgbaston and Lord's, before the hosts won two of the last three Tests with the other drawn.

Despite the series ending 2-2, Pat Cummins' side retained the Ashes as holders.

"That's a good reminder for our team to stay really level," Green told reporters ahead of the third Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on Wednesday.

"I think you can at times look a bit far ahead, but that's a great reminder for us to stay as good as we can be and finish it off."

The odds are stacked in Australia's favour on home soil after eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane, with England winless Down Under since their 2010-11 tour.

Ben Stokes' side have been widely panned for their lack of fight and perceived poor preparation, with the team under an intense media glare.