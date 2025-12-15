Desperate England looking for Ashes miracle in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: England are on the ropes and "need a miracle" heading into Wednesday's third Ashes Test in Adelaide, with ruthless Australia boosted by the return of Pat Cummins as they look to seal the series.

Eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane mean England have now gone 17 Tests since winning in Australia, dating back to their last series victory there in 2010-11.

Equally damning, a win for the hosts will ensure the five-match showdown will be over inside three Tests for the fourth consecutive series in Australia.

England great Geoffrey Boycott, who toured Australia four times, winning two Ashes series and drawing the other two, has led criticism of the team's "irresponsible batting, bowling too short, too wide or too full and catches dropped".

"Somehow, after just six days of Ashes cricket, England need a miracle," he said in a column.

Coach Brendon McCullum is unrepentant, declaring on Sunday: "We're a massive chance in this Test match. We do that, and the narrative changes in the series."

Frustrated skipper Ben Stokes criticised his side after Brisbane for crumbling in pressure moments, demanding they toughen up.