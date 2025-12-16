IPL auction second time lucky for J&K pacer Nabi

Like any cricketer from the Valley, Nabi too started playing cricket on the streets and didn't have a turf wicket unless he was selected for the U19 J&K team for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Son of a government school teacher, Nabi met the same fate when he attended selection trials for his state team. He was rejected twice before finally making it to the U19 squad.

"I have been into coaching for the last 20 years and I can say with certainty that Auqib's mindset is like Wasim Jaffer, Vikram Rathour and Sanjay Bangar — all former India players. Like them he is hardworking and keeps it simple. When you keep it simple and try to control things which are controllable then you feel less pressure which eventually helps you to showcase your skills to the fullest," added the coach.

Given the hardships he has to endure in absence of infrastructure in his hometown, Nabi wishes to set up a cricket academy in Baramulla with an aim to provide all facilities to aspiring cricketers. "Yes it's true. He wants to start a cricket academy in Baramulla once he finishes his cricketing career. He even offered me a position there if the wish comes true. He doesn't want the upcoming cricketers to face adversities he had to face in his growing years." It was learnt that Nabi has even requested for a piece of land from the authority concerned.

Incidentally, the J&K team started its camp for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jammu on Tuesday. Nabi couldn't join his teammates for the same but is expected to be there soon. "There is some family function at his home today so he couldn't join," informed the coach. Good news seems to have come on a good day for Nabi and hopefully he will only make it better when he takes the field for Delhi Capitals in the 2026 IPL.