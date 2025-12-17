Khawaja's dramatic Ashes return innings ends just before tea on Day 1 of 3rd test

ADELAIDE: Usman Khawaja scored 82 in a dramatic return to the Ashes on Wednesday, helping salvage Australia's innings around a faltering top order on the opening day of the third cricket test against England.

The veteran batter was rushed back into the lineup on the eve of his 39th birthday to replace Steve Smith, who was ruled out with illness just before the coin toss.

Khawaja survived a dropped catch on 5 before sharing important partnerships of 61 with Marnus Labuschagne and 91 with Alex Carey to lift Australia to 194 for five at tea.

Carey was unbeaten on 48 and Josh Inglis was on 5, surviving the few minutes at the end of the middle session after Khawaja lofted a slog-sweep against spinner Will Jacks directly to Josh Tongue in the outfield.

England picked up wickets in pairs early in the morning and afternoon sessions, with Jofra Archer (3-19) ending a 33-run opening stand in the ninth over and returning to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Cameron Green (0) in the first over after lunch.

Khawaja missed the second test with a back injury and may have been considering test retirement after being initially omitted from Australia's lineup for Adelaide. But his prospects changed quickly when Smith was ruled out because of nausea and dizziness.