England Ashes dreams on life-support as Australia rip through batting

ADELAIDE: A pumped-up Australia ripped through England's fragile batting Thursday to leave the tourists staring down the barrel of a third Test defeat with their Ashes campaign on the brink, barring a miracle.

At stumps on a sweltering day two, the visitors had ground to 213-8, trailing by 158 after Australia added 45 to their overnight 326-8 as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius.

A gutsy Ben Stokes was a weary not out 45 after facing a marathon 151 balls in searing heat with Jofra Archer on 30 in a Test England must win and on a pitch ideal for batting.

"He's worn out as you can imagine," said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick of Stokes.

"Lots of cramping, he's struggling to get the fluids in. He's struggling to get the carbohydrates in as he says he feels pretty sick.

"He's pretty broken in there at the moment."

The captain's mood was not helped by another suspect decision by the Snicko technology, but at least his brave knock -- including a blow to the helmet off Mitchell Starc -- helped his side avoid the follow-on.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.

Opening pair Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley saw off the early overs from Starc and Pat Cummins.

But it was a mirage with England losing three wickets for five runs in a 15-ball blitz, the latest chapter in a familiar tale.

Cummins first tempted an edge from Crawley, on nine, to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the Australian skipper's first Test since July after lower back issues.