England in disarray at 59-3 in crunch 3rd Ashes Test as Lyon, Cummins strike early

ADELAIDE: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon struck damaging blows to leave England reeling at 59-3 at lunch on day two of the crunch third Ashes Test after they dismissed Australia for 371.
The visitors trailed by 312 after the hosts added 45 to their overnight 326-8 as temperatures soared to 39 Celsius.
Joe Root was not out 11 and Harry Brook on six in a Test England must win.
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.
On a pitch perfect for batting, opening pair Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley saw off the early overs from Mitchell Starc and Cummins.
But it was a mirage, with Cummins tempting an edge from Crawley to wicketkeeper Alex Carey on nine in the Australian skipper's first Test since July after lower back issues.
In a stroke of genius, Cummins then brought on spin king Lyon, who was controversially left out for the second pink-ball clash at the Gabba.
He grabbed two wickets in a sensational opening over with a hapless Ollie Pope (3) flicking to Josh Inglis at midwicket then bowling Duckett for 29.
The hosts resumed at 326-8 on the back of Alex Carey's 106 and a gritty 82 from a rejuvenated Usman Khawaja, with Starc on 33 and Lyon yet to score.
England were frustrated again by Starc, who hit a fighting rearguard 77 in Brisbane and threatened to do the same.
He plundered five quick boundaries before being bowled by Jofra Archer for 54.
Lyon and Scott Boland then piled on more misery in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw for nine by Archer, who ended with 5-53.
Carey was the star of the show in an absorbing opening day with an emotional century on his home ground just months after his father died.
But it was shrouded in controversy over a Snicko technology error when he was on 72 and given not out.
England failed to have the decision overturned on review with replays showing a noise spike before the ball reached his bat.
After play ended, Carey conceded he likely edged a delivery from Josh Tongue that was caught behind and the technology operator admitted there had been an error.