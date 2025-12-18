England in disarray at 59-3 in crunch 3rd Ashes Test as Lyon, Cummins strike early

ADELAIDE: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon struck damaging blows to leave England reeling at 59-3 at lunch on day two of the crunch third Ashes Test after they dismissed Australia for 371.

The visitors trailed by 312 after the hosts added 45 to their overnight 326-8 as temperatures soared to 39 Celsius.

Joe Root was not out 11 and Harry Brook on six in a Test England must win.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.

On a pitch perfect for batting, opening pair Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley saw off the early overs from Mitchell Starc and Cummins.

But it was a mirage, with Cummins tempting an edge from Crawley to wicketkeeper Alex Carey on nine in the Australian skipper's first Test since July after lower back issues.

In a stroke of genius, Cummins then brought on spin king Lyon, who was controversially left out for the second pink-ball clash at the Gabba.

He grabbed two wickets in a sensational opening over with a hapless Ollie Pope (3) flicking to Josh Inglis at midwicket then bowling Duckett for 29.