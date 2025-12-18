From playing with mother in backyard to being bought by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh's tale

CHENNAI: Like any kid in the country, six-year-old Mangesh Yadav used to love playing cricket with other boys of his locality. Mother Rita Yadav, however, was averse to the idea as most of the time the game of cricket used to end with Mangesh being roughed up by fellow players, who apparently were bigger than him both in age and size.

Fed up with frequent quarrels, Rita decided to give his son company playing cricket with him at home. Who knew back then that those practice sessions with mother in the backyard at a nondescript Borgaon village of Pandhurna district in Madhya Pradesh would turn out to be a stepping stone for Mangesh's cricketing journey. And the IPL mini auction held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday could well be said to be a significant milestone in that journey, which has only started.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, who is a left-arm pacer and can consistently touch 140kmph, was bought for Rs 5.20 crore by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His base price was Rs 30 lakh. It was his show at the Madhya Pradesh League that brought him under the radar of the IPL scouts. In 2024, Mangesh played for Bhopal Leopards and went on to become the leading wicket taker of the tournament by claiming 14 wickets for Gwalior Cheetahs in the next edition.

"I attended the RCB trials held at the DY Patil Stadium in the second week of December. I had bowled only a couple of balls when I heard Dinesh Karthik sir complimenting me by saying 'Well bowled Mangesh'. I was surprised and happy to know that Karthik sir knew my name," an elated Mangesh told this daily.

Karthik, mentor and batting coach of the Bengaluru franchise, later revealed to the 23-year-old southpaw that they have been following his progress since his time with the MP League. "Karthik sir also helped me correct a few mistakes I was committing while bowling. Later, I went to meet him but he was busy. I then met Andy Flower and he hinted to me that they are interested in me by saying 'We are looking forward to working with you'." A few days later, Mangesh made his state debut against Punjab in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.