Australia four wickets from Ashes glory as England cling on

ADELAIDE: An unrelenting Australia were four wickets from retaining the Ashes at close of play in the third Test on Saturday as England clung to a dying hope that they could chase a record 435 to save the series.

England had clawed their way to 207-6 at the end of play in Adelaide with Will Jacks on 11 and Jamie Smith two, still 228 runs from their target.

They lost big guns Zak Crawley (85), Joe Root (39), Harry Brook (30), and Ben Stokes (5) in the final session with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins doing the damage.

England must win to keep the five-match series alive after being crushed by eight wickets at Perth and Brisbane. Australia, as holders, only need a draw to retain the urn.

With attendance over the first four days swelling to more than 200,000 -- a record for the Adelaide Oval which has been hosting Tests since 1884 -- they faced a daunting task.

No team has ever chased down more than 316 at the venue, while the biggest successful run chase in Test history was 418 by the West Indies against Australia at St. Johns in 2003.

England took six wickets before lunch to wrap up Australia's second innings for 349 with Travis Head slamming 170 and Alex Carey 72.