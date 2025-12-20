Resilient West Indies pass the follow-on on 3rd day of 3rd test against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Kavem Hodge scored his second test century and played an anchor role for the West Indies who showed resilience with the bat again on the third day of the third test against New Zealand.

Hodge was 109 not out at stumps, Anderson Phillip was 12 and the West Indies were 381-6 Saturday, having avoid the follow on as they replied to New Zealand's 575-8.

They achieved that goal, though they were without first test century-maker Shai Hope who has been out of action for the past two days with an unspecified illness.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after the first test was drawn and the Black Caps won the second by nine wickets.

Hodge made 120 against England at Trent Bridge in July 2024 but had been past 50 only once in the 16 innings between that day and his redemptive innings at Bay Oval on Saturday.

He batted 3 1-2 hours and stalled a little in the 90s before pulling a ball from Michael Rae to reach a century from 224 balls.

"I'm grateful to be honest," Hodge said. "We always say that a batsman's currency is runs and I'm just happy that I was able to contribute to the team. I've been trying to understand what I will face here in New Zealand and come up with a plan to combat it."

Hodge struggled to cement his place in the West Indies' team after his maiden century, missed the drawn first test and made 0 and 35 in the second test.

He came to the crease early Saturday after the loss of overnight batter John Campbell in the second over of the day and batted through the rest of the day to rally his team in partnerships of 66 with Tevin Imlach (27), 61 with Alick Athanaze (45) and 81 with Justin Greaves (43).