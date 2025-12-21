Bazball revolution falters for England in the Ashes, but it's not the end of the system

The rest and relaxation did improve one statistic — in Adelaide England made it to Day 5 of a test for the first time on tour.

McCullum had been building for the Ashes series for years but hasn't yet been able to break the long drought in Australia extending back to 2011.

“We came here with high hopes, high ambitions and lofty goals,” he said. “And we’ve been outplayed across three test matches.”

The Bazball strategy was suspended late in Brisbane when Stokes played a conservative hand in trying to save the day-night test. In the last two days in Adelaide, with some glaring expectations, the batters at least tried to grit it out at the crease rather than hit the ball out of the ground every over.

“The last two days have been our best cricket, and that's because we've just played,” McCullum said. “The previous nine days, we were so caught up and so driven to achieve something and succeed that we've almost got in our own way and we've stymied our talent and our skill and our ability.”

McCullum said there were lessons to be taken from the differences in the contest in the third test.

“There's a lesson not just for the players. There's a lesson for the coach and the coaching staff,” he said. "Preparation, that'll be something that's questioned.

“But we do have a great opportunity in the next two tests. We need to find something out of this tour. We need to play for pride.”