Conway, Latham pile on the runs as New Zealand sets the West Indies 462 to win the 3rd test

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Tom Latham and Devon Conway earned a unique place in test history Sunday when their 192-run second innings partnership paved the way for New Zealand's declaration at 306-2 on the fourth day of the third cricket test against the West Indies.

Latham made the declaration at drinks in the third session with New Zealand leading by 461 runs. New Zealand earlier had bowled out the West Indies for 420 in reply to its of 575-8, a first innings lead of 155.

At stumps after 16 overs the West Indies were 43-0 with Brandon King 37 and John Campbell 2. They will start the last day needing 419 to win on a pitch on which cracks and plates are creating inconsistent bounce.

Latham and Conway shared a 323-run opening stand in New Zealand's first innings of 587-8 and became the first pair in tests to achieve a triple century and century partnership in the same match.

Conway followed his first innings of 227 with exactly 100 to become only the 10th player and first New Zealander to score a double century and century in the same test.

Latham made 137 in the first innings and 101 in the second, emulating his father Rod who joined with Mark Greatbatch to make century opening partnerships in both innings of a test against Zimbabwe in 1992.

Meanwhile Kane Williamson, batting first drop, had to wait padded up for more than 86 overs in the first innings and almost 40 overs in the second for his turn to bat.