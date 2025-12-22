Jacob Duffy’s five-wicket haul triggers West Indies collapse as New Zealand win series 2-0

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand crushed West Indies by 323 runs after tea Monday to win the third Test at Mount Maunganui and seal a 2-0 series victory, with Jacob Duffy's five-wicket haul proving crucial to the win.

The hosts set a target of 462 and bowled out the tourists for 138, wrapping up the innings in just four overs after tea following a dramatic collapse either side of lunch.

Duffy finished with 5-42, backed up by Ajaz Patel, who claimed 3-23, while opener Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with 67.

New Zealand's Devon Conway scored 227 and 100 in two innings, while captain Tom Latham scored 137 and 101 -- the first opening pair in first-class cricket history to score twin centuries in the same match -- to help set up the Black Caps' win.

The series began with a draw in Christchurch, before New Zealand won the second Test in Wellington.

On a cracked surface offering uneven movement and bounce, seamer Duffy and spinner Patel posed constant danger to both edges of the bat.

West Indies collapsed from 87-0 to 112-8 either side of lunch.

The visitors had started the day 43-0, with Brandon King on 37 and John Campbell on two.

King dominated early, hitting a flurry of cuts and drives and scoring 53 of the teams first 59 runs.

Initially, New Zealand captain Latham's fields lacked aggression on a pitch that looked increasingly difficult to bat on, but that changed after the drinks break.