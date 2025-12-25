Kohli may play for Delhi in New Year as well

CHENNAI: Their return to the domestic circuit certainly adds value and star power to the tournaments which otherwise are played with little or no public presence despite them being a regular part of BCCI's annual calendar. It was no different when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned up for Mumbai and Delhi respectively on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. While more than 20,000 watched Sharma slamming a century at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Kohli's day out did not have any attendance as the BCCI doesn't allow spectators inside their Centre of Excellence Grounds on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Once again the duo will take the field on Friday with Mumbai taking on Uttarakhand and Delhi playing against Gujarat. The Mumbai's clash in all likelihood will be Rohit Sharma's last appearance in the domestic tournament but Kohli is expected to be back with the Delhi team after their second match against Gujarat. "At least three Vijay Hazare matches Kohli will play," Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), told this daily.

The third match, however, will not be this year. "Post New Year, he is expected to feature in a match. So far only three," added Jaitley. Delhi will play Services, Railways and Haryana on January 3, 6 and 8 respectively before the quarterfinals scheduled on January 12 and 13. The DDCA president, however, didn't specify which match Kohli will play and said it will be communicated soon.