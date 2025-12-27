Ben Stokes hails under-fire England's courage in 'really special' Test win

MELBOURNE: A relieved Ben Stokes hailed his team's "courage and bravery" Saturday after they finally won a Test in Australia, calling it "really special".

The four-wicket victory at the fourth Test in Melbourne -- their first in Australia since January 2011 -- came after an intense build-up.

They were not only coming off three defeats, but heavy scrutiny over their preparation for the tour and behaviour during a mid-series beach break.

"It's been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special," said Stokes.

"There was a fair bit going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team.

"Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered -- playing good cricket," he added.

"I'm very proud. The cricket was short and sharp, very tricky, heavily favoured to the bowlers, but today we went about it exactly the right way.

"We showed bravery and were courageous."

Former skipper Joe Root was equally rapt to finally get a win on Australian soil, but acknowledged it came too late with the Ashes already lost.