Ben Stokes hails under-fire England's courage in 'really special' Test win

MELBOURNE: A relieved Ben Stokes hailed his team's "courage and bravery" Saturday after they finally won a Test in Australia, calling it "really special".
The four-wicket victory at the fourth Test in Melbourne -- their first in Australia since January 2011 -- came after an intense build-up.
They were not only coming off three defeats, but heavy scrutiny over their preparation for the tour and behaviour during a mid-series beach break.
"It's been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special," said Stokes.
"There was a fair bit going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team.
"Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered -- playing good cricket," he added.
"I'm very proud. The cricket was short and sharp, very tricky, heavily favoured to the bowlers, but today we went about it exactly the right way.
"We showed bravery and were courageous."
Former skipper Joe Root was equally rapt to finally get a win on Australian soil, but acknowledged it came too late with the Ashes already lost.
"Obviously to lose a series is always very disappointing, but I think it was really important that we showed a lot of character in the rest of the series," he said.
"The way that we've responded throughout these two days has been excellent.
"We exploited all the opportunities. We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat.
"The fact that we managed to get across the line today is excellent, and hopefully we can improve on this week and next
England dismissed Australia for 132 in their second innings to leave a target of 175 to win which they reached for the loss of six wickets.
Josh Tongue was named man-of-the-match for his 5-45 in Australia's first innings and 2-44 in the second.
"It is what dreams are made of," said Tongue of playing in a Boxing Day Test and getting five wickets.
"I have put in the hard work, playing for England that's what you want to do as a boy. Unbelievable feeling to win a Test at the MCG."