Steve Smith laments lack of runs after first Ashes home Test loss for 15 years

MELBOURNE: Captain Steve Smith said Saturday that Australia had left themselves 60 runs short and could have taken a more aggressive batting approach, after they lost the fourth Test against England for a first home Ashes defeat in 15 years.

England came out on top of a seesawing contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground played on a grassy bowler-friendly deck that made batting treacherous and was all over inside two days.

After being dismissed for 152 in their first innings, Australia managed only 132 in their second to leave England with 175 to chase for victory.

They got over the line with four wickets to spare.

"Obviously, a very quick game," Smith said.

"I think if we got 50 or 60 more runs across both innings, we might have been there at the end, but, credit to England.

"They came out today and fought really well this morning, didn't let us get away."

The victory ended England’s 18-match Test winless streak on Australian soil with an aggressive approach to the run chase by Ben Stokes's men paying off.

Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, in particular, reverted to the ultra-attacking "Bazball" style pioneered by coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Stokes.

Smith said it was something Australia would review in the wash-up.

"I think the guy with the most success on that wicket was probably Harry Brook, running down the wicket, playing some kind of rogue shots I suppose, and trying to get the bowlers off their lengths that way," he said.