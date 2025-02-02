Poetic injustice, a case of pure cricketing miscalculation: Ashwin on concussion substitution row

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner R Ashwin has questioned the use of concussion substitution during the fourth T20I against England, in which medium-pacer Harshit Rana replaced batting all-rounder Shivam Dube, calling it a case of "pure cricketing miscalculation."

Dube, who had scored a half-century, was struck on the head by Jamie Overton off the penultimate delivery of India's innings.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir then effectively used the concussion protocol to field Rana in place of Dube, who bowls at speeds in the early 120 km/h range.

Rana, on debut, took 3 for 33, and India won the match by 15 runs, clinching the T20 series with a match to spare.

"The game is done. India capture yet another series at home. T20I has been a real juggernaut of a win. But my first question is, did we forgot it was an international game and played an IPL match?," Ashwin said on his hindi YouTube channel 'Ash ki baat'.

"Because today all the discussion was on how Harshit Rana became Shivam Dube's concussion sub? I can understand it has happened in the past too. In Canberra, Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja."